Football rumours: PSG offer Manuel Ugarte to Man Utd on season-long loan
What the papers say
Paris St Germain have altered their offer to Manchester United in an effort to get the transfer of Manuel Ugarte to Old Trafford across the line. The Telegraph reports the French club have proposed the midfielder move to United on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy. A sticking point still seems to be price with a gap, believed to be around 10million euros, between what United are willing to pay and Paris St Germain’s asking price of 60million euros.
The Daily Mail, citing journalist Fabrizio Romano, says Barcelona are willing to let midfielder Ilkay Gundogan leave the club for free. The 33-year-old is said to be interested in returning to the Premier League, with his former club Manchester City leading the charge for his signature.
Wolves and Brentford are both interested in Burnley defender Dara O’Shea, according to the Daily Mirror. Price could be an obstacle however, with Burnley expecting £15m for any deal.
And The Telegraph says Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri is set to join Greek club Panathinaikos in a £5m deal.
Players to watch
Jadon Sancho: The Athletic reports Chelsea could make a surprise move for the Manchester United forward.
Giorgi Mamardashvili: Liverpool have offered £34m for the Valencia goalkeeper, according to Spanish outlet Relevo.
