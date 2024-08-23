Football rumours: Raheem Sterling offered to Aston Villa
Raheem Sterling has reportedly been offered to Aston Villa after Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca informed the winger he was surplus to requirements. According to the Daily Mirror, Villa fielded a call this week asking if they would be interested, however boss Unai Emery is said to be unsure of how the 29-year-old would be utilised in his squad.
The Daily Mail reports Leicester have reached an agreement with Crystal Palace on a deal for forward Jordan Ayew. An offer worth about £4million was supposedly rejected last week, but terms are said to have been reached on a contract worth £8m.
And The Sun says Arsenal and Real Sociedad have agreed on a £32.6m deal to bring Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino to the Gunners.
Players to watch
Ashley Phillips: The Athletic reports the 19-year-old defender is set to join Stoke on loan.
Reinier: Portuguese outlet O Globo says Norwich City have entered the race for the Real Madrid midfielder.
