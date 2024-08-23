23 August 2024

Football rumours: Raheem Sterling offered to Aston Villa

By NewsChain Sport
23 August 2024

What the papers say

Raheem Sterling has reportedly been offered to Aston Villa after Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca informed the winger he was surplus to requirements. According to the Daily Mirror, Villa fielded a call this week asking if they would be interested, however boss Unai Emery is said to be unsure of how the 29-year-old would be utilised in his squad.

The Daily Mail reports Leicester have reached an agreement with Crystal Palace on a deal for forward Jordan Ayew. An offer worth about £4million was supposedly rejected last week, but terms are said to have been reached on a contract worth £8m.

And The Sun says Arsenal and Real Sociedad have agreed on a £32.6m deal to bring Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino to the Gunners.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Ashley Phillips: The Athletic reports the 19-year-old defender is set to join Stoke on loan.

Reinier: Portuguese outlet O Globo says Norwich City have entered the race for the Real Madrid midfielder.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

One Show host Jermaine Jenas sacked by BBC after reported complaints over behaviour

football

Jeremy Clarkson’s new pub opening sparks traffic fears

news

Passenger arrested after leaving plane through emergency exit and walking along wing

world news