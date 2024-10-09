Football rumours: Real Madrid eye summer signing of Trent Alexander-Arnold
What the papers say
Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold could join his England colleague Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid. According to The Sun, the England full-back, 26, could make the move on a free transfer in the summer if he lets his contract run out at Anfield.
Tottenham assistant manager Ryan Mason, 33, is a leading contender for the top job at Anderlecht, according to The Daly Telegraph. Mason has twice served as interim boss at Tottenham, where he played before a fractured skull during his time at Hull ended his career, but this would be his first permanent role as head coach.
Former Manchester United striker Memphis Depay is on the brink of leaving his latest club after just a month, reports the Daily Mirror via Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo. The Dutch striker, 30, joined Corinthians from Atletico Madrid but faces his contract being terminated due to the loss of the club’s primary sponsor.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Kevin de Bruyne: Saudi club Al-Nassr are confident of signing the Manchester City midfielder, 33, as a free agent at the end of the season, reports TEAMtalk.
Jonathan David: Lille’s Canada striker, 24, as a potential January target for Newcastle, according to Football Insider.
