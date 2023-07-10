10 July 2023

Football rumours: Romelu Lukaku willing to take pay cut for permanent Inter move

By NewsChain Sport
What the papers say

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, who was on loan at Inter Milan last season, is reportedly willing to take a £1million pay cut for a permanent move to the Italian club, the Telegraph reports. Lukaku featured in the Champions League final for Inter, scoring 10 goals and assisting six times in his 25 matches in Serie A last year.

Bayern Munich have reportedly sent a revised offer of £70million plus add-ons to Tottenham for Harry Kane, the Guardian said.

The Daily Mail says Al-Ettifaq manager Steven Gerrard is keen to sign free agent Wilfried Zaha, who saw his Crystal Palace contract expire this summer, for around £16million per season.

Ajax defender Jurrien Timber has completed a medical at Arsenal and the Metro says he has returned home for a farewell party before he completes his move to the club.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Harvey Barnes: The Leicester winger is reportedly keen on a move to Newcastle following the Foxes’ relegation to the Championship, according to Football Insider.

Rasmus Hojlund: The 20-year-old has reportedly reached an agreement in principle with Manchester United, who are set to submit a new bid to Atalanta for the Danish striker.

