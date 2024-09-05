Football rumours: Saudi Arabia clubs and Galatasaray tempted by Casemiro
What the papers say
Galatasaray are keen on a loan deal for midfielder Casemiro but Manchester United would have to cover some of his weekly £300,000 salary, says the Times.
Saudi Pro League clubs also have their eyes on the Brazilian and are understood to be interested in a cut-price move in January, writes iSport.
However, according to the Mail, the 32-year-old plans to reject any interest from other clubs and fight for his place at United.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Marc Guehi: Newcastle have ended their pursuit of Crystal Palace’s 24-year-old defender to show the club would not be taken advantage of during transfer windows, claims the Telegraph.
Dani Carvajal: The 32-year-old Real Madrid defender says playing in the United States is a real possibility before the end of his playing career, according to the Athletic.
Rodri: Manchester City’s midfielder is wanted by Real Madrid, with the club intending to make their move at the end of the season, writes Spanish publication AS.
