Football rumours: Saudi Arabia targets record move for Vinicius Junior
What the papers say
Vinicius Junior is to be offered the world’s largest sporting contract, according to The Sun via ESPN. The Brazil forward, 24, would receive almost £300million per year by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, with Real Madrid demanding his £850million release clause.
Brentford are looking out for slightly less for England striker Ivan Toney, who is being monitored by Chelsea and Manchester United. The Independent says the Bees want at least £60million for the 28-year-old.
Another striker in demand is Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah. According to the Daily Mail, Bournemouth are targeting the 25-year-old to replace Dominic Solanke after his move to Tottenham.
Leicester are also in the hunt for a forward. The Daily Mail reports they have made a £4million offer for Crystal Palace and Ghana forward Jordan Ayew.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Marcos Alonso: Manchester United are keen on the former Chelsea and Spain defender, 33, who is a free agent after leaving Barcelona, according to The Athletic.
Aaron Ramsdale: Ajax are keen on signing the England goalkeeper, 26, from Arsenal, reports Sky Sports.
