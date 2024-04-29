Football rumours: Saudi clubs circle Mohamed Salah deal this summer
What the papers say
Liverpool could be in for a big fee if they decide to sell Mohamed Salah this summer. The Egypt winger is wanted by Saudi Pro League clubs and bidding could start at £100million, according to Football Insider.
Crystal Palace fear defender Marc Guehi could be keen to leave in the summer with rumoured interest from both Manchester United and Arsenal, writes the Times.
Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida could follow current boss Arne Slot to Liverpool if the Dutch manager’s expected move to Anfield goes through this summer, according to the Express.
Everton may have to sell 21-year-old Jarrad Branthwaite to avoid more problems with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules and Manchester United are interested in the England defender, reports the Sun.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Nat Phillips: Leeds are eyeing the Liverpool defender, who is currently on loan at Cardiff, writes the Mirror.
Jadon Sancho: Borussia Dortmund will try to keep the 24-year-old at the German side permanently this summer, journalist Fabrizio Romano says.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox