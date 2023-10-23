23 October 2023

Football rumours: Steven Gerrard eyes Saudi swoop for Dominic Calvert-Lewin

By NewsChain Sport
23 October 2023

What the papers say

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has become the latest Premier League star to attract the attention of Saudi Arabia. According to The Sun, the Everton and England striker, 26, will be offered a lucrative deal by Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq.

Bayern Munich are keeping an eye on Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah, 24, reports the Daily Mirror. The centre-back is out of favour at Stamford Bridge under Mauricio Pochettino.

Luton will have to find at least £5.5 million to land Ecuadorian midfielder Oscar Zambrano, according to The Sun. The 19-year-old’s club LDU Quito are holding out for the best offer.

Sandro Tonali’s lawyers are meeting with prosecutors in Rome this week in a bid to halve the Newcastle United midfielder’s ban for gambling. According to the Daily Mirror, via Gazzetta dello Sport, Tonali’s co-operation could see any ban cut from a potential three years.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Kalvin Phillips: Manchester City are expected to sanction a January exit for the England midfielder, 27.

Lucas Paqueta: West Ham’s Brazilian midfielder, 26, remains a target for Manchester City.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Pairs of black holes could be hiding as one, scientists believe

news

At least four people have died since Storm Babet hit the UK

news

Manchester United and England great Sir Bobby Charlton dies aged 86

football