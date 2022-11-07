07 November 2022

Football rumours: Tottenham consider bid for Anthony Gordon

By NewsChain Sport
07 November 2022

What the papers say

Tottenham are assessing a move for Everton’s 21-year-old winger Anthony Gordon in January, according to The Sun. Their interest was rejected by Everton in the summer, while a £40 million bid from Chelsea was also dodged.

The same paper writes Leeds are in front in a chase for 18-year-old Birmingham midfielder George Hall, who is available in January.

Meanwhile, the Mirror writes Manchester United are willing to let Aaron Wan-Bissaka leave the side. Bissaka’s old club, Crystal Palace, are said to be interested in taking back the24-year-old  right back.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Eden Hazard:  Spanish outlet El Nacional reports Newcastle and Aston Villa are interested in the 31-year-old Real Madrid forward.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Twitter to make staff cuts after Elon Musk takeover

world news

Braverman under pressure as Albanian Prime Minister slams 'madhouse' Britain

news

Matt Hancock defends trip to Australia for I’m A Celebrity jaunt

news