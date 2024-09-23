Football rumours: Trent Alexander-Arnold mulls over Liverpool contract extension
What the papers say
Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold will consider the likelihood of winning trophies before he signs another contract next summer. The Liverpool Echo says the 25-year-old has warmed to a new era at Anfield under Reds boss Arne Slot. He told the outlet Slot was a “refreshing” manager who gave him tough love as needed.
Joan Garcia has insisted he was not contacted by the Gunners over the summer, according to the Daily Mirror. The 23-year-old was reportedly the target of multiple late bids from Arsenal but Espanyol held firm during the summer transfer window. Rumours suggest the Gunners may make another play for Garcia in January.
The English Premier League has joined other European competitions to ensure the summer transfer window closes before the beginning of the season, the Daily Mirror reports. Executives from the European Club Association committed to deadline days that will stop clubs from trading players once competitions have started.
Players to watch
Jamal Musiala: Manchester City are interested in the talented 21-year-old but may face competition from Real Madrid, Teamtalk reports.
Alper Yilmaz: Aston Villa, Fulham and Nottingham Forest are all keeping an eye on the 24-year-old Turkey and Galatasaray winger, according to CaughtOffside.
