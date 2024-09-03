Football rumours: Turkish sides join race for Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier
What the papers say
Turkish clubs Fenerbahce, Besiktas and Eyupspor are all interested in signing Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier, shortly after Saudi side Al-Itti were linked with a move for the 33-year-old England international, says Sky Sports.
West Ham are eyeing former Cameroon international Joel Matip, with the 33-year-old defender still unattached since his Liverpool contract expired in June, according to the Daily Express.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Christian Eriksen: Manchester United are unlikely to let the 32-year-old midfielder leave, according to Football Insider, as the transfer window remains open in the Netherlands, Belgium, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and more.
Anthony Elanga: With the British transfer window now firmly closed, Newcastle will bide their time for another chance to sign the Nottingham Forest winger, 22, in the future transfer, Football Insider reports.
Kamaldeen Sulemana: Ajax has struck a verbal agreement with Southampton for the 22-year-old forward, originally from Ghana, writes Fabrizio Romano.
