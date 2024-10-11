11 October 2024

Football rumours: Victor Osimhen free to leave Napoli for the right price

By NewsChain Sport
11 October 2024

What the papers say

Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen is free to leave Napoli in January. The Metro reports that director Mauro Meluso has confirmed the 25-year-old, who is on loan at Galatasaray and is a target for Chelsea, can leave for the right price.

Former Chelsea and Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel remains a prime candidate to take over at Manchester United. The Independent reports the 51-year-old was the main option spoken about as a possible replacement for Erik ten Hag at a club meeting this week.

Wolves are also looking at managerial alternatives with Gary O’Neil’s job under threat, according to The Sun. The paper says the club are considering a move for Aberdeen’s Swedish manager Jimmy Thelin, 46.

Leeds are considering signing a number of free agents, reports the Yorkshire Evening Post. Senegal midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate, 34, is among those being looked at.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Alvaro Fernandez: Manchester United are considering activating the buy-back clause in the 21-year-old Spanish defender’s Benfica contract, reports Portuguese outlet O Jogo.

Viktor Gyokeres: Sporting Lisbon’s Sweden striker, 26, is a potential target for Manchester City if Erling Haaland is lured away by Barcelona, according to Football 365.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Saudi wealth fund buys 40% stake in prestigious West End store Selfridges

financial news

Madeleine McCann suspect ‘cleared of sex offences by German court’

news

Boki the brown bear set for brain surgery this week in UK medical first

news