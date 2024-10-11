Football rumours: Victor Osimhen free to leave Napoli for the right price
What the papers say
Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen is free to leave Napoli in January. The Metro reports that director Mauro Meluso has confirmed the 25-year-old, who is on loan at Galatasaray and is a target for Chelsea, can leave for the right price.
Former Chelsea and Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel remains a prime candidate to take over at Manchester United. The Independent reports the 51-year-old was the main option spoken about as a possible replacement for Erik ten Hag at a club meeting this week.
Wolves are also looking at managerial alternatives with Gary O’Neil’s job under threat, according to The Sun. The paper says the club are considering a move for Aberdeen’s Swedish manager Jimmy Thelin, 46.
Leeds are considering signing a number of free agents, reports the Yorkshire Evening Post. Senegal midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate, 34, is among those being looked at.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Alvaro Fernandez: Manchester United are considering activating the buy-back clause in the 21-year-old Spanish defender’s Benfica contract, reports Portuguese outlet O Jogo.
Viktor Gyokeres: Sporting Lisbon’s Sweden striker, 26, is a potential target for Manchester City if Erling Haaland is lured away by Barcelona, according to Football 365.
