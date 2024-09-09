Football rumours: Virgil Van Dijk wants to extend Liverpool stay
Virgil Van Dijk wants to stay at Liverpool after his contract runs out in the summer. The Netherlands defender, 33, want a fresh deal at Anfield until the 2026 World Cup, according to the Daily Mirror.
Manchester United have been in contact with Sevilla about defender Juanlu Sanchez, reports the Daily Mirror via Spanish outlet ABC Sevilla. The 21-year-old starred for Spain in their Olympic triumph and has been linked with Brighton and Osasuna.
Erling Haaland is expected to have a release cause within reach of Real Madrid in his new Manchester City contract, reports the Daily Mail. The Norway striker, 24, is expected to sign a new deal with the Premier League champions.
Arsenal are expected to block any approach from Galatasaray for Italy midfielder Jorginho, 32, ahead of the Turkish transfer window closing next week, according to the Daily Mirror via TalkSport. Galatasaray have also been linked with Manchester United’s Casemiro.
Marc Guehi: Crystal Palace are expected to block any cut-price deal to take the England defender, 24, to Newcastle in January, writes Football Insider.
William Saliba: Real Madrid are targeting the Arsenal and France defender, 23, reports Spanish outlet Fichajes.
