Football rumours: West Ham and Brighton court free agent Mats Hummels
Brighton is circling free agent Mats Hummels but may face fierce competition from West Ham, Sky Sports reports.
Manchester United are contemplating bidding on Burnley midfielder Sander Berge, with the Clarets planning to ask for up to £30million for the Norway international.
Tottenham are interested in Dominic Solanke, the Evening Standard reports but a spot on the squad for the Bournemouth forward may be dependant on Spurs giving striker Richarlison the boot.
Dara O’Shea: Brentford has placed a £7m bid for Burnley defender Dara O’Shea, 25, according to HITC.
Milan van Ewijk: Ajax, Feyenoord and Paris St Germain are all interested in signing the Coventry star, says ESPN.
Danny Ings: West Ham are willing to listen to offers for 32-year-old English forward, writes Football Insider.
