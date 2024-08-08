Football rumours: West Ham eye Kieran Trippier as next target for revamped squad
What the papers say
West Ham are keen on Newcastle right-back Kieran Trippier, according to the Telegraph, as new Hammers manager Julen Lopetegui continues to reshape his squad ahead of his first season in charge.
Staying with the Magpies, the Daily Mail reports that Chelsea’s Albania international striker Armando Broja, 22, could be on Newcastle’s hit list.
Meanwhile, Manchester United have been busy looking at ways to tempt Norway midfielder Sander Berge away from Burnley with the Old Trafford giants placing a £100,000 weekly salary on the table in a bid to persuade the 26-year-old, according to the Sun.
Players to watch
Trevoh Chalobah: West Ham are continuing their busy summer business with interest in the 26-year-old Chelsea defender, Sky Sports reports, as the Hammers also court free agent centre-back Mats Hummels.
Maxence Lacroix: The 24-year-old French defender is being weighed up as an option for centre-back at Crystal Palace, with the Telegraph reporting that Trevoh Chalobah also appears on Palace’s wanted list.
Leo Castledine: A move to Glasgow may be on the cards for the 19-year-old Chelsea academy midfielder with Rangers kicking off talks with the Blues for a loan deal.
