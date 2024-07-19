Football rumours: West Ham looking to bring in N’Golo Kante
What the papers say
West Ham are hoping to bring former Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante back from Saudi Arabia, according to The Guardian. Both sides are said to be showing a “willingness” to complete the deal to bring the 33-year-old back to the Premier League from Al-Ittihad for £20million.
Tottenham are reportedly eyeing a move for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay. The Sun reports United want at least £40million for the 27-year-old having reportedly rejected an offer from Fulham.
Arsenal have shelved interest in Marc Guehi after Crystal Palace demanded more than £70million for the England defender, according to the Daily Mirror. Liverpool and Manchester United have both shown interest in the 24-year-old.
Everton are fighting to land winger Jesper Lindstrom, with the Daily Mirror saying Napoli are looking to offload the 24-year-old Denmark international. Other options being assessed by Everton include Leeds’ Wilfried Gnonto.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg: Fulham could be readying a bid for the 28-year-old midfielder, according to Football Insider, after Tottenham told him he is “free to find a new club”.
Eddie Nketiah: Sky Sports reports Marseille are interested in signing the 25-year-old Arsenal striker.
