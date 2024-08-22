22 August 2024

Football rumours: West Ham looking to clear ranks to fund Carlos Soler move

West Ham’s reported interest in Paris St Germain midfielder Carlos Soler could be hamstrung without selling players. According to The Guardian, early talks have been held over a move for Soler, who is valued at about £20million. However, West Ham have already spent more than £100m on first-team signings, and they are hoping to ease the pressure on any further expenditure.

Manchester United are said to be closing in on a deal to sign PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte, but the Daily Mirror reports the 23-year-old’s valuation of £51m continues to be a sticking point, with the French club refusing to lower their price tag.

The Mirror also says Arsenal have agreed to sell forward Charlie Patino to Spanish club Deportivo La Coruna, however personal terms still need to be agreed.

Daniel Jebbison: Sky Sports reports Watford have agreed a season-long loan deal with Bournemouth for the 21-year-old forward.

Federico Chiesa: Barcelona are weighing up a move for the Juventus forward, according to ESPN.

