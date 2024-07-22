Football rumours: West Ham weighing move for Fikayo Tomori
What the papers say
West Ham are considering a move for AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori amid a failed bid to land former Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante, the Daily Mail reports. The Hammers were close to signing Tomori on loan in 2020 but the defender rejected the move in order to extend his time at Chelsea.
Liverpool are considering a bid for Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio. The Mirror reports the Reds are also targeting Japanese winger Takefusa Kubo. Deals for both would cost the club around £105million.
Manchester United could be interested in negotiating a new deal with Fiorentina to sign Sofyan Amrabat after reportedly refusing to trigger a £16.8m buy option. According to Metro United are still interested in the midfielder and may be willing to discuss new terms.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Moussa Diaby: The Sun reports the Aston Villa winger could make up to £400,000 a week in Saudi Arabia. Reports suggest he is close to announcing a £60million move to Al-Ittihad.
Oliver Skipp: Tottenham could be willing to let the midfielder go to Leicester if they can find a homegrown replacement, Football Insider reports.
