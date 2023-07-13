Seventeen-year-old midfielder Lewis Miley is set to remain with Newcastle United's first team for the new season. Miley, who made history as Newcastle's youngest-ever Premier League player last season, is expected to play a role in the club's seven pre-season friendlies and possibly the competitive season. United are competing in four competitions this year, and manager Eddie Howe has praised Miley's development and potential. Despite his youth, Miley has been training with the first team and has not looked out of place, according to Howe.

Newcastle United continue to assert their presence in the transfer market as they chase Harvey Barnes of Leicester City. They have also received an offer for Japanese international Daichi Kamada, who is now a free agent after AC Milan's canceled contract. Kamada has also been offered to Inter, Napoli, and Borussia Dortmund. Newcastle, after their impressive Premier League performance last season, will have to keep pace with competitors such as Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester United, all of whom are linked to significant signings.

Manchester United are deep into pre-season preparations, with strategies including stops in Norway and the USA. Manager Erik ten Hag is keen on more new signings to supplement Mason Mount, and it seems a deal for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana is on the cards. However, they have apparently missed out on Brazilian player Vitor Roque, who is reported to be heading to Barcelona. As the Premier League season draws nearer, United are actively seeking to strengthen their squad.

Bayern Munich are considering selling Sadio Mane for £17 million a year after his transfer from Liverpool. Despite the team's 11th consecutive Bundesliga win, Mane struggled, scoring only 12 goals in 38 appearances. His difficulty peaked with a dressing room altercation for which he was fined €500,000. Bayern Munich aim to raise money to potentially sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur. Mane has been linked with Saudi team Al Ahli, where former Liverpool teammate Roberto Firmino is currently playing. The club are keen for the two to reunite.

Liverpool are keen on signing Chelsea's rising star Levi Colwill. The interest is strong and confirmed, but the situation is complicated, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Colwill, who is currently valued at €30 million (£25m), has made a name for himself during his loan spell at Brighton and Hove Albion and his role in England's European U21 Championship victory. Despite Liverpool's interest, Chelsea are determined to keep the 20-year-old player.

Defender Micky van de Ven, previously linked with Liverpool, is reportedly nearing a move to Tottenham Hotspur. The Dutch centre-back, who played a pivotal role for Wolfsburg last season, was under consideration at Liverpool during the summer transfer window. However, Tottenham are now tipped to secure van de Ven's signature, following positive negotiations with Wolfsburg. Meanwhile, Liverpool maintain interest in Chelsea centre-back Levi Colwill, though it remains unclear whether Chelsea would sanction his departure.

Newcastle United had a £32 million bid for Red Bull Salzburg forward Noah Okafor rejected last summer. The Magpies, who eventually signed Alexander Isak, were keen on Okafor, but the Swiss international only found out after the transfer window closed. The 23-year-old, who has a record of 34 goals and 23 assists for Salzburg, has been linked with a move to Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. Now in the final year of his contract, he could be set to move on from the Austrian champions this summer.

Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin has dismissed rumours of his departure via a social media post, amidst reports of him being sold to fund a move for Leicester City's Harvey Barnes. Despite having a challenging season marred by hamstring injuries, the winger rebuffed speculation, insisting that he is unfazed and focused on his work. Saint-Maximin's future at Newcastle remains unclear, with coach Eddie Howe putting the responsibility on the player himself. The 26-year-old, who has reportedly attracted interest from overseas, expressed his happiness at returning to pre-season training.

Newcastle United have agreed to personal terms with Monaco defender Axel Disasi, with a potential summer transfer pending. Despite interest from Manchester United, Newcastle is in the lead, having assured Disasi of regular first-team play in the upcoming season. The club are bolstering their team ahead of their Champions League campaign, having already signed AC Milan's Sandro Tonali. Although Disasi has received attention from several clubs including Arsenal and Chelsea, it seems Newcastle and Manchester United remain the frontrunners. Eddie Howe, Newcastle's manager, continues to strengthen his team for the next season.

Arsenal are set for a promising summer, with transfers like Kai Havertz and Declan Rice expected soon. Meanwhile, Newcastle are eyeing Arsenal's Kieran Tierney as a top target, while his future at Arsenal remains uncertain. Furthermore, Arsenal's interest in Jeremie Frimpong could prove costly due to a shift in his representation, with the asking price rising from £20m-£25m in January to now around £35m. As Arsenal navigate the transfer window, these moves could significantly strengthen their Premier League title challenge.