Football world celebrates as European Super League project stalls

Manchester City announced their intention to pull out of the proposed European Super League on Tuesday night.

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward also resigned, while players and pundits spoke out about the breakaway competition.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the reaction on social media.

Liverpool’s players, led by skipper Jordan Henderson, Kevin De Bruyne and Luke Shaw had their say.

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville revelled in the news.

Shortly after City released a statement, forward Raheem Sterling tweeted.

Former City defender Micah Richards was delighted with the development.

Even the Prime Minister got involved.

Sir Kenny Dalglish urged Liverpool to do the right thing.

Phil Thompson wanted answers.

Hector Bellerin tweeted an inspirational quote from his former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger.

Monaco midfielder Cesc Fabregas paid tribute to the fans.

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan had a swipe at Manchester United’s hierarchy.

Could United have new owners in the future?

Dietmar Hamann joked at Real Madrid president Florentino Perez’s expense.

Ajax, Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani and Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte made fun of the league.

There was no need for the ESL with Charlton supplying the entertainment.