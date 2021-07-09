Forest boss Chris Hughton could swoop for left-back Milad Mohammadi
Nottingham Forest are interested in Iran international Milad Mohammadi.
The Gent left-back is available for a cut-price fee with Forest exploring the option, the PA news agency understands.
They face competition from Ligue 1 side Brest, who are searching for a replacement for Romain Perraud after he joined Southampton last week, but Mohammadi is keen on a switch to England.
AEK Athens and Ferencvaros have had bids of €500,000 £428,000) and €450,000 (£385,000) respectively accepted but Mohammadi has rejected the moves.
West Brom were interested in him last summer when his asking price was around £7million.
Mohammadi’s contract expires next year and Gent are prepared to take accept a much lower offer to stop him signing a pre-contract agreement in January.
The 27-year-old has 41 caps for Iran and played in the 2018 World Cup as they finished third in Group B.
He moved to Belgium on a free in 2019 from Akhmat Grozny in Russia and has made 59 appearances.
Forest boss Chris Hughton and has been linked with Norwich striker Jordan Hugill, who can leave Carrow Road, and Fortuna Sittard midfielder Zian Flemming.
Former Rangers goalkeeper Nicky Hogarth has also been linked with a move to the City Ground.