03 August 2022

Forest Green announce signing of former Crystal Palace striker Connor Wickham

By NewsChain Sport
03 August 2022

Forest Green have announced the signing of former Crystal Palace striker Connor Wickham on a deal until January.

The 29-year-old, who has also played for Ipswich and Sunderland amongst others, spent last season with League One rivals MK Dons.

Wickham told Rovers’ official website: “I had a chat with the manager (Ian Burchnall) last week and I had a good think about it and this is definitely an exciting project that I want to be part of.

“This team are coming into this season on the back of getting promoted and the club are going in the right direction.

“The style of play at Forest Green suits me and is a part to my game that some people may not be aware of. I want to get back to my best here.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Ticket sales for Lionesses’ Wembley friendly against the US top 65,000 in under 24 hours

football

Man charged under Treason Act after Christmas Day crossbow incident at Windsor Castle

world news

England celebrate Euro 2022 success with thousands of fans at Trafalgar Square party

football