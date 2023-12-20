Forest Green appoint Troy Deeney as manager to replace David Horseman

Troy Deeney has been appointed Forest Green head coach following the departure of David Horseman.

Deeney joined the Sky Bet League Two club as player-coach in August after playing over 600 games for Walsall, Watford – where he spent 11 years from 2010 to 2021 – and Birmingham.

“I am very pleased and honoured to be appointed as the new head coach,” Deeney told the official Forest Green website.

“I know the fans will have many questions, which will be answered as soon as possible.

“We will not hide from the task at hand and will be open and honest along the way.

“One thing I can assure everyone is that we will work our very hardest to bring this wonderful club back to success.

“This is an exciting new role with many challenges that I’ll embrace and there’s a lot of work for us to do, which has already started.”

Troy came to us to begin his career in coaching and take the next step of his career...and is well placed for the challenge

Horseman was appointed in July after Forest Green made headlines by putting academy manager Hannah Dingley in caretaker charge to become the first woman at the helm of an English Football League club on a brief interim basis.

Assistant coach Louis Carey has also left the club with Forest Green one place off the foot of League Two in 23rd position.

Forest Green chairman Dale Vince said: “I’d like to thank David and Louis for all they have done here and wish them the best for the future.

“I wish we had more time, but we’re at the halfway mark of the season and need to act decisively to improve our performances and league position.

“Troy came to us to begin his career in coaching and take the next step of his career – this is happening sooner than expected but he’s built strong relationships already with our staff, squad and fans – and is well placed for the challenge.

“We’ll strengthen our squad in the coming transfer window as well, to give ourselves the best chance of first securing our place in League Two before looking upward once more, toward League One and beyond.”

Deeney will take charge for the first time at home to Gillingham on Friday.