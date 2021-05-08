Forest Green clinch play-off spot with win at Oldham

Aaron Collins in action for Forest Green
Sat 08 May 2021
Forest Green booked their play-off place thanks to a comfortable 3-0 win at Oldham

Rovers cut loose in the second half as Aaron Collins scored twice either side of an Odin Bailey effort.

Oldham threatened twice when Dylan Fage’s 30-yard strike fizzed inches wide immediately after Alfie McCalmont’s drive was bravely blocked by Jordan Moore-Taylor.

Rovers looked edgy in the opening half-hour, but they almost struck when Bailey’s angled effort just cleared the crossbar.

Shortly before the break, Callum Whelan sent Fage through one-on-one against Rovers’ goalkeeper Luke McGee, but the Oldham wide man dragged his shot off-target.

Rovers finally struck in the 63rd minute when Collins slotted home a penalty after Kyle Jameson had tripped substitute Jayden Richardson.

Two minutes later the lead was doubled, as Collins turned provider for Bailey to side-foot home from eight yards.

Carl Piergianni almost halved the hosts’ deficit in the 76th minute, but his header was superbly palmed around the post by McGee.

Collins’ solo effort completed the scoring 10 minutes from time as he ran from his own half before eventually slotting past keeper Laurie Walker.

