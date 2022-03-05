05 March 2022

Forest Green come from behind but fail to end winless run

By NewsChain Sport
League Two leaders Forest Green’s winless run extended to five games after an end-to-end 1-1 draw with Salford.

Rovers started brightly at the Peninsula Stadium but it was Salford who opened the scoring against the run of play.

A teasing ball floated in from Jason Lowe on the right-hand side was met by Matt Smith, who nodded the ball low to Luke McGee’s left for his second goal in a Salford shirt.

The visitors drew level early in the second half after Kane Wilson’s low cross was converted from inside the six-yard box by Matty Stevens.

The remainder of the second half was played on a knife-edge with both sides pushing for a winner and finding plenty of openings, possibly the biggest of which fell to Rovers forward Jamille Matt in the 90th minute.

A long ball forward found the striker who tussled his way in behind Jordan Turnbull and found himself one on one with Tom King. Turnbull, however, made a superb last-ditch recovery challenge, prompting penalty appeals from Rovers which were ignored by referee Declan Bourne.

