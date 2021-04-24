Forest Green continue to limp towards play-offs with Crawley stalemate
Play-off chasing Forest Green failed to take advantage of plenty of chances as they had to be content with a 0-0 draw at Crawley
Rovers’ second goalless draw of the week leaves them with only win from their last nine League Two games.
They remain in the play-off places, but their advantage to eighth-placed Salford is just two points with three matches left.
Rovers won a succession of early corners and Aaron Collins saw a deflected shot hit the side netting after being set up by Odin Bailey.
Collins should have opened the scoring after 29 minutes when, from Baily Cargill’s through ball, he shot wide and only two minutes later he was guilty of another bad miss by firing wide from 12 yards.
Sam Matthews threatened for Crawley shortly before the break when his dipping 25-yard shot came back off the crossbar.
Jayden Richardson forced veteran Crawley goalkeeper Glenn Morris to make a double save moments into the second half and later failed to get a shot away in a good position having been set up by Collins.
Collins had another opportunity when he had a goalbound shot blocked before Jack Powell put the ball wide at the other end after a good Crawley move.
Substitute Kane Wilson put a deflected shot over for Rovers and Tarryn Allarakhia had a header saved for the hosts as the game ended in a stalemate.