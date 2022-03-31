31 March 2022

Forest Green defender Udoka Godwin-Malife back from ban to face Scunthorpe

31 March 2022

Forest Green defender Udoka Godwin-Malife is available again after suspension as the Sky Bet League Two leaders host bottom side Scunthorpe.

Godwin-Malife has served a two-match ban for his sending off against Bradford.

Fellow defender Dom Bernard could also return after an ankle injury.

Rovers manager Rob Edwards has no other fitness concerns in his squad.

Scunthorpe are again without defensive pair Ross Millen and Mason O’Malley.

The pair are making progress in their recoveries from injury but will not be rushed.

Midfielder Anthony Grant is also missing as he completes a three-match ban.

Tom Pugh and Lewis Thompson remain on the sidelines.

