Forest Green ease past Boston
Forest Green maintained their unbeaten start to the new National League season with a 4-0 victory at Boston.
The visitors delivered a dominant first-half display as they outclassed their hosts, who were condemned to a second successive league defeat.
Christian Doidge opened the scoring after just three minutes as Boston found themselves immediately on the back foot and their defensive issues soon surfaced.
After losing 3-0 to Rochdale on the opening weekend, Boston were unlocked with ease by their opponents as Liam Sercombe struck twice to open up a three-goal interval lead.
There was no way back for Boston after that, and Doidge completed their misery with his second goal after 57 minutes.
