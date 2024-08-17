17 August 2024

Forest Green ease past Boston

17 August 2024

Forest Green maintained their unbeaten start to the new National League season with a 4-0 victory at Boston.

The visitors delivered a dominant first-half display as they outclassed their hosts, who were condemned to a second successive league defeat.

Christian Doidge opened the scoring after just three minutes as Boston found themselves immediately on the back foot and their defensive issues soon surfaced.

After losing 3-0 to Rochdale on the opening weekend, Boston were unlocked with ease by their opponents as Liam Sercombe struck twice to open up a three-goal interval lead.

There was no way back for Boston after that, and Doidge completed their misery with his second goal after 57 minutes.

