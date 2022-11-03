Forest Green may make changes for FA Cup tie with Kevin Phillips’ South Shields
Forest Green could make changes ahead of their trip to face Kevin Phillips’ South Shields in the first round of the FA Cup.
Josh March and Dom Bernard could keep their places in Rovers’ starting line-up after coming in against Barnsley in League One at the weekend.
David Davis is likely to miss out again with a knee injury, while Reece Brown has been out with a hamstring problem.
Udoka Godwin-Malife and Matty Stevens remain long-term absentees for Rovers.
Former England and Sunderland striker Phillips made eight changes to his South Shields team for last weekend’s FA Trophy defeat to Warrington and will revert to his strongest XI as the seventh-tier side seek a big cup upset.
