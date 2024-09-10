10 September 2024

Forest Green too strong for Fylde

By NewsChain Sport
10 September 2024

Forest Green continued their strong start to the season with a comfortable 3-0 win over Fylde in the National League.

A first-half effort from Charlie McCann put Rovers on course for their fourth successive victory before late goals from Jamie Robson and substitute Harvey Bunker sealed it.

McCann opened the scoring 10 minutes before the interval when he fired in a free-kick from 25 yards and Kyle McAllister went close to adding a second before the hour.

Nick Haughton hit the woodwork for Fylde but Rovers secured the points when Robson struck via a post following a fine run and Bunker netted from distance in stoppage time.

