14 March 2022

Forest Green without Udoka Godwin-Malife as leaders look to end winless run

By NewsChain Sport
14 March 2022

Forest Green will be without the suspended Udoka Godwin-Malife for Tuesday’s visit of Leyton Orient.

The 21-year-old defender was sent off following two second-half bookings in Saturday’s home loss to Bradford and will serve a ban.

Fellow defender Dom Bernard will be assessed before the midweek fixture after he missed out at the weekend through injury.

League leaders Rovers are looking to snap out of a winless run which now stands at six games.

Aaron Drinan could come back into Orient’s starting line-up when they travel to Nailsworth.

The 23-year-old striker returned off the bench in their goalless draw at Hartlepool on Saturday after missing the previous two games through illness.

New boss Richie Wellens could also look to draft in Otis Khan, who was an unused substitute at the weekend following a toe problem, while veteran midfielder Darren Pratley is closing in on a return to fitness after Covid.

Defender Tom James (hamstring) and midfielder Callum Reilly (groin) are still doubtful for the O’s.

