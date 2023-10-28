Forest Green’s character pleases boss David Horseman

Forest Green head coach David Horseman praised his side’s “incredible character” as they claimed a precious 2-1 comeback win over Crawley.

A Callum Morton double cancelled out Ronan Darcy’s opener to give Rovers only a second home win of the season.

The hosts had James Belshaw to thank for a string of fine saves to help Forest Green to all three points.

“Today we were more clinical and we made bigger blocks and saves that we haven’t been doing of late. Today was about three points because we need to move up the table,” said Horseman.

Crawley led when a short corner routine found Darcy in acres of space before he drove a low effort that hammered in off the post on seven minutes.

Nick Tsaroulla came inches away from a second when he connected with a one-two before his powerful strike was parried by Belshaw in the Rovers net.

Klaidi Lolos should have added to the lead but his point-blank range effort was saved by Belshaw’s feet before Jay Williams headed over.

Rovers found a leveller on 27 minutes when the impressive Morton shifted a yard of space in the penalty area and fired under Town goalkeeper Corey Addai.

Morton doubled his tally seconds before the break when ran onto a Kyle McAllister flick-on and calmly slotted home to give Rovers a first-half lead.

Belshaw’s reactions were tested again when Lolos’ deflected effort from six yards out was superbly denied by the Rovers goalkeeper.

Troy Deeney’s lofted pass over Crawley’s defence found Jamie Robson in space but his effort was turned away by Addai.

“At 1-0, it got a little angry around the place,” said Horseman. “The players showed incredible character to come back so I’m really proud of the players, squad, and the staff for sticking together because it is tough times at the moment.

“People have asked me whether it’s toxic in the dressing room but they’ve seen the performances are good. We’ve got a brilliant dressing room – they need to believe in themselves more.”

On Morton’s performance, he said: “I’m delighted for him. The most goals he’s scored in a season is 10 so I want us to help him smash that record. It took some convincing to get him here but people can probably see today why we worked so hard to do it.”

Opposition boss Scott Lindsey said: “Frustration is a word I’d use. We scored a good goal, got ourselves in front, and then gifted the first goal.

“We then let them in with a straight ball down the middle. In my opinion, we gifted them two goals, and in the second half it became hard.

“Forest Green didn’t beat us today, we beat ourselves and that’s the most disappointing thing.”