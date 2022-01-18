18 January 2022

Forest Green’s home clash with Mansfield abandoned after four minutes due to fog

By NewsChain Sport
18 January 2022

Forest Green’s bid to extend their lead at the top of Sky Bet League Two was thwarted after the match against Mansfield was abandoned due to heavy fog at The Fully Charged New Lawn.

Following a delayed kick-off, the game was stopped after only four minutes.

The officials waited to see if conditions improved, with the players having been sent back to the dressing rooms, before the match was eventually abandoned shortly before 8:30pm.

Rovers remain seven points clear of second-placed Tranmere and still have a match in hand.

