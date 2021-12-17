17 December 2021

Forest’s Tobias Figueiredo and Joe Lolley in contention to face Hull

By NewsChain Sport
17 December 2021

Nottingham Forest’s Tobias Figueiredo and Joe Lolley are in contention to face Hull.

The pair have returned to training after missing last week’s 4-1 win at Swansea with illness.

Arsenal loanee Jordi Osei-Tutu is also available after making his first appearance, against the Swans, since August following a hamstring injury.

Loic Mbe Soh (thigh), Max Lowe (groin) and Rodrigo Ely (muscle) remain out for boss Steve Cooper.

Hull boss Grant McCann has no fresh injuries ahead of their trip to the City Ground.

Lewie Coyle is not expected back until well into the new year while Alfie Jones is edging closer to a return following a hamstring problem.

Josh Emmanuel (illness) is out but Tom Eaves is fit after returning from an ankle problem last week.

Harvey Cartwright, Brandon Fleming, Matt Smith, George Moncur, Andy Cannon, Randell Williams and Tyler Smith all played for the Under-23s against Peterborough this week.

