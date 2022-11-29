Former Aberdeen and Rangers defender David Robertson appointed Peterhead boss
Peterhead have appointed former Aberdeen, Rangers and Leeds defender David Robertson as their new manager.
The 54-year-old, whose five-year reign in charge of Indian club Real Kashmir came to an end in September, takes the reins from Jim McInally, who resigned as boss of the Balmoor club after 11 years at the helm.
“We would like to thank all the candidates who applied for this position and went through our interview process,” said a statement on Peterhead’s website.
“We were impressed with the high calibre of applicants, however Davie’s ambition and attributes stood out, making him the best man for the job.
“Aside from a wealth of experience both playing and coaching football, Davie has strong ties to the local community and is keen to foster those links as manager of Peterhead Football Club.
“After five years spent coaching in Kashmir, Davie is not afraid of a challenge and is looking forward to his new role representing PFC.”
Peterhead are currently two points adrift of Clyde at the bottom of cinch League One and have won only one of their 16 matches so far. They visit Kelty Hearts this Saturday for Robertson’s first game in charge.
