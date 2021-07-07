Former Aberdeen defender Ash Taylor signs two-year deal at Walsall
Walsall have signed defender Ash Taylor following his departure from Scottish Premiership club Aberdeen.
Taylor, 30, has moved south on a two-year contract.
After beginning his career at Tranmere, making 204 appearances, Welshman Taylor headed to Pittodrie in 2014 and played for the Dons in the Europa League before switching to Northampton.
Taylor returned to Aberdeen in 2019, featuring 51 times over the course of two seasons.
“I’m delighted to get it all sorted and I’m excited to get going,” Taylor said on the Walsall club website.
“I’m looking to bring leadership qualities, I enjoy defending and I like to keep clean sheets, that’s what I try to do first and foremost.
“Also, bring a bit of experience and know-how in terms of how to win games and take the club forward.
“The brand of football and the job the head coach wants to do at this football club is exciting and I’m buying into what he wants to do, where he wants to take this football club and that’s what I’m excited about.”
Saddlers head coach Matthew Taylor hopes the veteran defender can help the squad develop.
“There was lots of competition for him so for us to be able to compete and get a player of his experience and knowledge is a huge coup for the club,” Taylor said.
“He’ll bring experience, leadership, calmness on the pitch, he’s an organiser and a very good defender.”