Former Aston Villa winger Andre Green signs for Sheffield Wednesday

Andre Green in action for Aston Villa
Andre Green in action for Aston Villa (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
13:55pm, Thu 14 Jan 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Sheffield Wednesday have signed former Aston Villa winger Andre Green, the Sky Bet Championship club have announced.

The 22-year-old, who was a free agent after leaving Villa Park last summer, becomes Wednesday’s first arrival of the transfer window.

He scored twice in 48 appearances for Villa after graduating from the club’s academy and also spent time on loan at Portsmouth, Preston and Charlton.

The length of his contract at Hillsborough has not been announced by the Owls.

Wednesday, who sit 21st in the Championship, are currently under the caretaker management of Neil Thompson following last month’s sacking of Tony Pulis.

The South Yorkshire club’s next two matches – against Coventry and Wycombe – have been postponed following a Covid-19 outbreak.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Sheff Wed

PA