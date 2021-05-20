Former Barnsley captain Eric Winstanley dies at the age of 76

Former Barnsley captain Eric Winstanley has died at the age of 76, the club have announced.

Winstanley became the youngest captain in Barnsley’s history when he was handed the armband as a 19-year-old – two years after his debut – and he would go on to play 461 games for his home-town club.

The former England youth international also holds the club record for the most goals scored by a defender, netting 39 times before leaving Barnsley in 1973 to finish his career with Chesterfield.

After hanging up his boots, Winstanley resumed his association with Barnsley, working in the youth set-up and as a member of Danny Wilson’s backroom staff when the Tykes were promoted to the Premier League for the first time in their history in 1996/97. Winstanley also had two spells as caretaker manager of the club.

Barnsley, who will attempt to overturn a 1-0 deficit against Swansea in the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-finals second leg on Saturday, said on their website: “Barnsley Football Club is devastated to learn of the passing of the legendary Eric Winstanley.

“Eric Winstanley is a name that will forever be synonymous with Barnsley Football Club.

“As a Club, today’s news hit hard. It’s impossible to get across just how impactful one man can be on this Club we all adore. But we will try our best, for Eric.”

“We are in dialogue with the relevant bodies as we look to pay our respects to Eric Winstanley in the best way possible this Saturday when we take on Swansea City in the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final second leg at Liberty Stadium.”