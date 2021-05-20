Former caretaker boss Joe Gallen among three coaches leaving Portsmouth
11:53am, Thu 20 May 2021
First-team coaches Joe Gallen and Jake Wigley and goalkeeping coach John Keeley are all leaving Portsmouth
Gallen was Kenny Jackett’s assistant and stayed on as caretaker boss following his departure in March.
Head coach Danny Cowley told Pompey’s website: “We would like to thank Joe, Jake and John for the way they have supported us and for all their hard work since they’ve been at the club.
“All three of them are really good football people and we wish them nothing but success in the future.”