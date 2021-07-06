Former Colchester winger Courtney Senior joins Newport
Former Colchester winger Courtney Senior has joined League Two Newport on a one-year deal, the Exiles have announced.
The 24-year-old, who left the JobServe Community Stadium at the end of last month after five seasons, has been signed by manager Michael Flynn, subject to EFL and international clearance.
Senior told the club’s official website: “This is a massive opportunity for me. It’s a great club, a great team and so I can’t wait to get started.
“Hopefully I’ll be able to help get the team promoted and get them to where they need to be.
“I’ve played against Newport County AFC before and I’ve always thought that they were a good side, they always have good team spirit.”
Flynn said: “Courtney has a vast amount of experience in this league and had made an impression on us over the last few seasons.
“He has made more than 100 appearances in League Two, so he will bring a lot of experience to the squad and is another good attacking option for us.”