20 February 2022

Former England and Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere signs for Danish club Aarhus

By NewsChain Sport
20 February 2022

Former England midfielder Jack Wilshere has joined Danish club Aarhus.

Wilshere, without a club since leaving Bournemouth at the end of last season, had been training at former club Arsenal.

The 30-year-old has signed for Aarhus until the end of the season with an option to extend.

“I am at a point in my career where I need to get started again after a difficult period,” Wilshere told the official Aarhus website.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity AGF has offered me and I will do everything I can to help the team move forward. I am very much looking forward to contributing to the team.”

Aarhus sports director Stig Inge Bjornebye, the former Liverpool and Norway defender, said: “He (Wilshere) is in good physical shape, but of course lacks some match fitness.

“It will probably come, and we look forward to seeing him in the white jersey.”

