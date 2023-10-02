Former England and Man City striker Francis Lee dies aged 79

Former England and Manchester City striker Francis Lee has died aged 79, the Premier League club have announced.

Lee, who also had a spell as City chairman in the 1990s, scored 148 goals in 330 appearances for the club between 1967-74.

City said in a statement: “It is with the deepest sadness and heaviest of hearts we announce the passing of former Manchester City player and chairman Francis Lee.

“Everyone at Manchester City would like to send their condolences to the friends and family of Francis at this very difficult time.”

Lee, who began his playing career at Bolton, joined Derby from City in 1974. He won 27 England caps, scoring 10 goals, after making his full international debut in 1968 and appeared at the 1970 World Cup in Mexico.

City added: “Franny passed away in the early hours of this morning after a long battle with cancer.

“His wife Gill and children Charlotte, Jonny and Nik say he will be sorely missed and would like to thank everyone for their kind words.

“Everyone at Manchester City would like to send their condolences to the friends and family of Francis at this very difficult time.

“As a mark of respect, flags around the Etihad Stadium and City Football Academy are flying at half-mast. More tributes from the club will follow in the coming days.”

Lee spent eight seasons at first club Bolton, scoring 106 goals in 210 games after breaking into the side at the age of 16, before City splashed out a then club-record £60,000 to sign him in 1967.

Bolton posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: “All at Bolton Wanderers are saddened to learn of the passing of former forward, Francis Lee.

“The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Francis’ family, friends and loved ones at this difficult time.”