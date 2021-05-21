Former Gillingham chief executive Tom Lawrence hired by Southend

Southend United v Peterborough United – Skybet League One – Roots Hall
Southend United v Peterborough United – Skybet League One – Roots Hall (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
13:44pm, Fri 21 May 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Southend have named Tom Lawrence as their new chief executive as they prepare for life in the National League.

The 42-year-old, who previously held the same role at Gillingham between February 2019 and May 2021, will take up his new role from June 1.

“I’m delighted to have joined the club that I have supported since I was a child,” Lawrence said.

“Following the disappointment of last season, there is now a swell of positivity building at the club – the future is bright.

“With supporters back in the stadium next season and a blueprint for success in place, the return to league football is our first target. A target that I believe can be achieved at the first time of asking.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Southend

PA