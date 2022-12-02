Former Hull owner Assem Allam dies aged 83

Assem Allam, the controversial former owner of Hull City, has died at the age of 83, the Sky Bet Championship club have announced.

The Egyptian-born businessman, who studied and then spent most of his working life in Hull, rescued the club from financial peril when he took over in 2010.

In the 12 years of his stewardship, City twice won promotion to the Premier League, reached the final of the FA Cup in 2014 and also enjoyed a European campaign.

However, he also angered fans with proposals to rebrand the club as Hull Tigers, absorbing their nickname into their title and dropping the traditional City monicker, for marketing purposes.

His plans were eventually blocked by the Football Association and he subsequently put the club up for sale.

He left in January this year when Turkish businessman Acun Ilicali completed a protracted £30million takeover.

A club statement read: “Hull City is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former owner, Assem Allam, at the age of 83.

“Assem took ownership of the club in 2010 and oversaw two Premier League promotions, an FA Cup final, our first European campaign and a League One title during a 12-year reign.

“We would like to express our heartfelt condolences to Assem’s family and friends at this sad time.”

Allam’s son, Ehab, paid tribute to a “strong, loving and determined man, who has achieved so much in his life”.

He added on Instagram: “His energy and passion is larger than life itself. Leaving behind a proud and loving family, he continues to live in our hearts and minds… and in those of the many hearts and minds he has touched.

“Home is where the heart is and after laying the foundations of his life and legacy in Hull, he will also be laid to rest here.”