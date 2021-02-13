Former Ipswich winger Danny Rowe joins Burton
12:27pm, Sat 13 Feb 2021
Burton have announced the signing of winger Danny Rowe until the end of the season.
The 28-year-old was available having left Ipswich last summer after three years at Portman Road.
His last season with Ipswich was disrupted by a knee injury and the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’ve been out since the summer, so it’s great to be in regular training again and to be around the lads,” said Rowe.
“I’m feeling good, fitness-wise. Training here is intense and I feel it is really benefiting me.”
Rowe is eligible to feature when Burton visit Northampton on Saturday.