Former Ireland midfielder Glenn Whelan among seven players released by Fleetwood
16:23pm, Thu 13 May 2021
Former Republic of Ireland international Glenn Whelan heads the list of seven players who will leave Fleetwood at the end of the season.
The 37-year-old midfielder made 30 appearances in all competitions this season after initially signing for former team-mate Joey Barton in January 2020.
Boss Simon Grayson has also announced he is releasing Paul Coutts, Mark Duffy, Sam Finley, Josh Morris, Harvey Saunders and Nathan Sheron as he looks to shape his squad for the 2021-22 Sky Bet League One campaign.
Wes Burns and Harrison Biggins have had 12-month options activated, as have James Hill and Jay Matete, who are in negotiations for new long-term deals at the club.