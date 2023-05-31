31 May 2023

Former Leeds defender Gaetano Berardi hangs up boots aged 34

By NewsChain Sport
31 May 2023

Former Leeds defender Gaetano Berardi has announced his retirement aged 34.

Berardi, who made over 150 appearances for Leeds in all competitions during a seven-year spell with the club until his departure in 2021, posted his farewell message on Instagram.

He said: “A word can contain many emotions, many feelings, many memories and most of all many people. I choose one to close the chapter: THANK YOU!”

Berardi’s committed playing style made him a fans’ favourite at Elland Road, where he was a key member of the side which won promotion to the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa in 2020.

The Swiss right-back, who made one senior appearance for his country, joined Leeds from Sampdoria in 2014 and recovered from a serious knee injury to make two top-flight appearances in 2020-21.

He joined Swiss club Sion and closed out his playing career at Bellinzona.

