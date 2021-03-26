Former Leicester right-back Danny Simpson signs for Bristol City
Bristol City have announced the signing of former Leicester right-back Danny Simpson.
The 34-year-old free agent, who worked with Robins boss Nigel Pearson at Leicester, will stay at Ashton Gate until the end of the season.
Former Manchester United player Simpson, a Premier League winner with the Foxes, has won promotion from the Championship three times during his career.
Pearson told the club’s official website: “He offers us experience, know-how and, for someone who is in his 30s now, he still has that appetite to play.
“We have ability in our ranks and a bright future with our young players but it’s about striking the balance with the know-how in game situations.
“I know Danny well, he’s had an excellent career with his exposure in the Premier League so it’s a real positive to make this addition at this point in the season.”
Meanwhile, Fulham have recalled defender Alfie Mawson from his loan spell at City.
The 27-year-old made 14 appearances for the Robins during an injury-plagued campaign.
A statement on City’s official website read: “Everyone connected with the club wishes Alfie all the best for the future.”