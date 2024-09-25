Former Man Utd and France defender Raphael Varane announces retirement aged 31

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane has announced his retirement from football

The 31-year-old joined newly promoted Serie A side Como on a two-year deal after leaving United at the end of last season, but sustained a knee injury on his debut during a Coppa Italia match against Sampdoria.

Later in August he was removed from the club’s squad list for the league season, and the injury has now forced him to call time on his career, whoever he said he intends to remain with the club – which is co-owned by former Spain international Cesc Fabregas – in an as-yet unspecified capacity.

In an Instagram post he said: “And so, a new life begins off the pitch. I will remain with Como. Just without using my boots and shin pads. Something I am looking forward to sharing more about soon.

“For now, to the supporters of every club I played for, to my teammates, coaches and staff… from the bottom of my heart, thank you for making this journey more special than my wildest dreams could ever foresee.”

In all he made 480 club appearances across a 14-year career that saw him win the Champions League four times with Real, as well as earning 93 caps for France and lifting the 2018 World Cup.

He helped the Spanish club secure three LaLiga titles, having joined from Lens as an 18-year-old in 2011, and was a mainstay of the defence as Real dominated Europe’s top competition, playing in three of the four finals the team won between 2014 and 2018.

His move to United in summer 2021 was anticipated to help re-energise the Old Trafford side after a number of disappointing seasons, but the Red Devils finished only sixth, third and eighth during his three-year stay, and failed to get beyond the last 16 of the Champions League.

However, one of his final acts for the club was helping them lift the 2024 FA Cup, defeating Manchester City 2-1 at Wembley. The team also won the Carabao Cup the previous campaign.

United posted on X: “You represented our colours with great distinction during your three seasons at Old Trafford.

“We thank you for your humility, leadership and commitment. May these qualities serve you well in your next venture.

“Once a Red, always a Red.”

The highlight of his career came in 2018 when he played in all seven matches as France won the World Cup for a second time, scoring in the quarter-final against Uruguay, with Les Bleus going on to beat Croatia 4-2 in the final in Moscow.

He added on Instagram: “I have no regrets, I wouldn’t change a thing. I have won more than I could have even dreamed of, but beyond the accolades and trophies, I am proud that no matter what, I have stuck to my principles of being sincere and have tried to leave everywhere better than I found it.

“I hope I have made you all proud.”