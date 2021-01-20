Former Manchester United midfielder Josh Harrop makes Ipswich loan move
Ipswich have announced the signing of midfielder Josh Harrop on loan from Preston for the rest of the season.
The 25-year-old is the Sky Bet League One club’s second signing of the January transfer window following the arrival of Luke Thomas on loan from Barnsley.
Stockport-born Harrop came through the Manchester United youth set-up and went on to make his senior debut on the final day of the 2016-17 campaign, scoring in the win over Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.
It proved to be his only appearance for the Red Devils as he signed for Preston in the summer of 2017.
Harrop, who suffered an ACL injury during September 2018, has played eight times for North End this season, the last of which came in the Championship win at Derby on Boxing Day.
The completion of the deal is subject to EFL approval, which could come through in time for Harrop to make his Ipswich debut against Peterborough at Portman Road on Saturday.